Is HTS undermining Syrian opposition to Assad?
18:39
World
Russia and the Assad regime say Syrian opposition fighters in Idlib are behind a suspected chemical attack. The alliance of Turkish-backed rebels there deny the allegations, saying the regime is creating a pretext for an offensive. But Idlib's most powerful rebel group has stayed silent: Hayat Tahrir al Sham. Guests: Yahya al Aridi Spokesman for the Syrian Negotiation Commission Fadel Abdul Ghany Chairman and founder of the Syrian Network for Human Rights Kevork Almassian Founder of Syriana Analysis
November 28, 2018
