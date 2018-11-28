Carmaker GM cuts jobs as Trump tariffs bite | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US President Donald Trump is threatening to go nuclear in his trade war with China. Just days before he is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping to try and resolve their dispute, Trump says he will probably escalate his trade war with Beijing regardless. His latest threat follows General Motors' announcement it is cutting thousands of jobs across the US - a move that Trump has attacked but could be traced back to his trade disputes. Paolo Monticillo reports. And for more on this, we speak to Matt Maley, Managing Director and Equity Strategist at the asset management company, Miller Tabak + Co.
November 28, 2018
