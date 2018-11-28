POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Springboks looking to entertain as Barbarians
There’s just one more game left of the international window for Rugby Union. It’s a match where players are encouraged to run the ball and come up with trick plays, kicking for posts is not on the agenda and the play book goes out the window. Lance Santos is in London. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #BarbariansRugby #RugbyUnion #InternationalRugby
November 28, 2018
