Can the crisis between Russia and Ukraine be stopped?
21:28
World
Can the crisis between Russia and Ukraine be stopped?
Several Western countries have condemned Moscow for the clash in the Kerch Strait. Ukraine declared martial law in the wake of the military confrontation. And reports of Russian missiles moving towards the Crimean Peninsula has got everyone on edge. Because the last time these two came to blows like this, thousands lost their lives. Andrij Dobriansky Ukrainian-American political and cultural analyst Andrie Frolov Researcher at the Centre for Analysis, Strategies and Technologies James Sherr Associate Fellow for the Russia and Eurasia Programme at Chatham House
November 29, 2018
