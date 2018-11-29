Inside the world of art detectives | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

World Share

Buying a piece of art can be a high stakes gamble. As sales increase, prices increase and inevitably so do the number of forgeries. But how do you know that the piece you've set your heart on is genuine? Enter the art detectives. With backgrounds in science, technology, and history, they're able to tell a Da Vinci from a dud. Showcase's Miranda Atty went to visit one of London's best teams to find out if they can spot a fraud.