POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
What happened to Salvator Mundi? | Art Investments | Showcase
06:35
World
What happened to Salvator Mundi? | Art Investments | Showcase
Last November Leonardo Da Vinci's 'Salvator Mundi', or 'Savior of the World', was bought by the Louvre Abu Dhabi for 450 million dollars, becoming the most expensive painting ever sold. It had been missing for 300 years, until it was discovered at an auction house in the United States in 2005. But, exactly what happened to the Salvator Mundi before it resurfaced is still a mystery and raises serious questions about both its provenance and authenticity. To learn more about the mystery surrounding the painting, Showcase is joined by the director of Modern & Contemporary Art at Heritage Auctions, Leon Benrimon.
November 29, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?