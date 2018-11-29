POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Philippine Murder Conviction: First murder verdict against police in drug war
Philippine Murder Conviction: First murder verdict against police in drug war
A Philippine court has handed down its first murder convictions against police officers in President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs. Three policemen have been found guilty in the killing of a high school student last year. Kian Delos Santos' murder is the most high-profile in the anti-drug campaign and had sparked nationwide protests. Natasha Hussain has the details.
November 29, 2018
