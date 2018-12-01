BizTech Share

Government report says UK economy to slow post-Brexit | Money Talks

As British Prime Minister Theresa May continues the arduous task of selling her Brexit deal to a skeptical UK parliament, the government's own modelling suggests the country will be poorer no matter how it decides to leave the European Union. The Treasury forecasts show every possible Brexit scenario will leave the UK's economy worse-off. And as Mobin Nasir reports, some regions will suffer more than others. For more on this, we speak to Geraint Johnes, professor of economics at Lancaster University in the UK.