EU maps out path to zero emissions by 2050 | Money Talks

The European Union's climate action agency says the bloc needs to be more ambitious in the fight against global warming. Brussels' new climate strategy outlines measures the continent needs to be emissions-free, but it could cost hundreds of billions of dollar a year. The EU says urgent action is needed now more than ever, after US President Donald Trump's decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accord. Jack Parrock has more from Brussels.