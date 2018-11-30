POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Faith and Fortune: World Halal Summit under way in Istanbul
Faith and Fortune: World Halal Summit under way in Istanbul
The Halal goods and services industry is a booming business. From food to clothing and tourism.. demand is growing, and not just from Muslims. The world's largest Halal industry exhibition is currently being held in Istanbul. It's brought together businesses and regulators from dozens of countries. And as Mobin Nasir reports, Turkey wants to use this opportunity to create a universal set of rules for the entire industry. #Halal #HalalSummit
November 30, 2018
