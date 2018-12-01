POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
G20 Summit: Leaders of biggest economies hold summit
02:04
World
G20 Summit: Leaders of biggest economies hold summit
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina. Both leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation and share development opportunities. This year's gathering is officially focused on issues such as employment and sustainability. But as our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports from Buenos Aries, it's being overshadowed by a whole range of diplomatic crises. #G20 #G20Summit
December 1, 2018
