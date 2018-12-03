POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Ethiopia Cancer Patients: Couple helps families dealing with the disease
02:35
World
Ethiopia Cancer Patients: Couple helps families dealing with the disease
A couple in Ethiopia who lost their son to leukemia five years ago, have been helping hundreds of other people from rural areas seek treatment in the country's capital. Basic cancer treatment is either unavailable or too expensive for many outside Addis Ababa. So the pair have been paying for medicines and accommodation for those desperately in need of help. Coletta Wanjohi has this report. #Ethiopia #EthiopiaCancer #CancerPatients
December 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?