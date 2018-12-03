POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The War In Syria: Syrian child harmed by chemical attack recovers
02:04
World
The War In Syria: Syrian child harmed by chemical attack recovers
After more than seven years of war in Syria, millions of children today live with physical and mental wounds. One issue that remains unresolved is: will the people behind illegal chemical attacks ever face justice? Arabella Munro went to Afrin to meet one father and his young son, who like so many others, is still fighting to recover. But first a warning that some viewers may find the pictures in this report disturbing. #Syria #war #ChemicalAttack
December 3, 2018
