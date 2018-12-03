US, Mexico, Canada sign new free trade deal | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The three biggest countries in North America have signed-off on a new trade deal. The United States- Mexico-Canada Agreement was signed on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina and aims to replace NAFTA. US President Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened to scrap the old deal but he's hailed the new agreement as a victory for his administration. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, we speak to Santosh Rao, head of research at Manhattan Venture Partners. #FreeTrade #NewFreeTrade #Nafta
December 3, 2018
