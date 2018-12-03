Art in the age of Instagram | Tech and the Arts | Showcase

World Share

In the same way that social media has changed the way humankind communicates, it's also changed the way we consume art. Whether it’s being created, collected or simply experienced, artists, buyers and viewers now have a myriad of new ways and means at their disposal. And as Sena Arslan tells us, one of the key platforms that's revolutionizing the art market, is one you might not expect: Instagram. But is the rise of artists posting and selling their artworks on Instagram effecting the financial stability of galleries across the international arts circuit? Here to answer that is contemporary art gallerist and collector, Daryo Beskinazi and an artist who uses Instagram to sell her works, Anne-Claire Fleer. #Showcase #Instagram