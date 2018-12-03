POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Trade Wars: US and China agree to pause trade tariff hikes
01:59
World
Trade Wars: US and China agree to pause trade tariff hikes
US president Donald Trump says Beijing is going to remove the 40% tariffs it currently places on US cars imported into China. China, however, has declined to confirm the twitter announcement. President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit over the weekend - and put their increasingly bitter trade war on pause. That truce has given a respite to companies and investors around the globe. But as Caitlin McGee reports, it's only for a limited time and does not mean the two sides have changed their positions. #TradeWar #TradeWars #USChina
December 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?