World Share

Did the G20 summit boost MBS’ reputation?

While MBS shook hands and posed with his fellow world leaders at the G20 summit, the crown prince also apparently got a telling off by the French president. All the while an Argentinian judge agreed to a request from Human Rights Watch to investigate the crown prince over possible war crimes in Yemen. So did Mohammed bin Salman’s trip to the G20 summit help or hinder his reputation? Ahmed Benchemsi Human Rights Watch's Middle East Communications Director Mohammed al Qubaiban Saudi and Gulf affairs expert Ahmed Bedeir Founder of the ‘Justice for Jamal’ campaign #G20 #G20Summit #MBS