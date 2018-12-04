POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador solve Mexico’s migrant crisis?
10:22
World
Can Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador solve Mexico’s migrant crisis?
Deeply concerning' and 'unmanageable'. They're the words of aid agencies working at the overcrowded migrant camp in Tijuana, Mexico. Conditions there are worsening but thousands more people from Central America are expected to arrive soon, desperate to seek asylum in the United States. President Donald Trump has promised they'll never be allowed in. But can Mexico’s new president resolve the crisis? Guests: Robert Crooks Founder of Mountain Minutemen, a group 'defending the US border' Enrique Morones Founder and Director of Border Angels, a group protecting migrants #MigrantCrisis #Mexico #Obrador
December 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?