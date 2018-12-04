World Share

US-China trade truce | MBS on the world stage | Tension in Tijuana

The world's most powerful leaders meet in Argentina where the US and China agree to a trade truce, but will it hold? Plus, the Saudi Crown Prince and Russian president couldn't be happier to see each other. But were other world leaders as delighted to see Mohammed bin Salman? And Minutes after Mexico swears in its new president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a new plan is unveiled to solve the migrant crisis at the US border. But will it work? #TradeWar #TradeWars #USChina