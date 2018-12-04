Landmarks defaced as protests continue in France | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has held talks with French opposition leaders, to try to find cross-party consensus to defuse widespread anger and discontent over President Macron's reforms and tax increases. All this - after another weekend of riots on the streets of Paris that has so far - left three people dead - and brought thousands of demonstrators to the centre of the city. At the heart of the protesters' campaign, is the rise in taxes on fuel. But there are wider issues in play too. Paolo Montecillo reports. And for more, we speak to TRT World's Editor at Large, Craig Copetas. #FranceProtests #YellowVests #ParisRiots
December 4, 2018
