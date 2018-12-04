BizTech Share

US and China agree to suspend trade tariff hike | Money Talks

The US and China have paused their increasingly bitter trade war. That truce has given a respite to companies and investors around the globe. But as Caitlin McGee reports, it's only for a limited time - and doesn't mean the two sides have changed their positions. And for more on this, we speak to Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #TradeTariff #TradeTruce #TradeWar