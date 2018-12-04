POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US and China agree to suspend trade tariff hike | Money Talks
05:35
BizTech
US and China agree to suspend trade tariff hike | Money Talks
The US and China have paused their increasingly bitter trade war. That truce has given a respite to companies and investors around the globe. But as Caitlin McGee reports, it's only for a limited time - and doesn't mean the two sides have changed their positions. And for more on this, we speak to Jeffrey Tucker, Editorial Director at the American Institute for Economic Research. #TradeTariff #TradeTruce #TradeWar
December 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?