World Share

Starry Night: Van Gogh at the Asylum | Modern Art | Showcase

The idea of the artist as a mad, creative genius is one that has been chronicled countless times by art historians and biographers. And if there is one artist that exemplifies that idea‚ it's Vincent Van Gogh. To talk about Van Gogh's life in the asylum, Showcase is joined by Martin Bailey, author of the recently published Starry Night: Van Gogh at the Asylum, which has been included as one of seven art books of the year by The Times. #StarryNight #VanGogh #ModernArt