Ozzy Osbourne | Music | Showcase

Some people know him as the guy who bit the head off a bat while fronting heavy metal band Black Sabbath. Millennials, on the other hand, might know him from the reality show he and his family starred in the early 2000s. Either way, the icon Ozzy Osbourne has managed to stay on the public stage for most of his seventy years. So, as he celebrates his birthday this week, we thought we'd take a look back at the life and times of a rock legend. And we discuss the life and times of The Prince of Darkness even further with Titus Hjelm. #OzzyOsbourne #Showcase #music