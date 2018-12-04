POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
West Ham and England international Claire Rafferty on the Ballon d’Or controversy
01:48
World
West Ham and England international Claire Rafferty on the Ballon d’Or controversy
It was a special night for Lyon and Norway striker Ada Hegerberg, awarded the inaugural Women's Ballon d'Or... But an unexpected question wiped the smile off her face. Could she twerk? West Ham and England international Claire Rafferty spoke to BEYOND THE GAME and said that this controversy just highlights what female footballers have to deal with on a regular basis. #WestHam #ClaireRafferty
December 4, 2018
