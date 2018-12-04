POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Russia Doping Ban: IAAF maintains Russia's athletics ban
02:40
World
Russia Doping Ban: IAAF maintains Russia's athletics ban
Russia won't be returning to major athletics events, after failing to make enough progress in combating doping. That's after the governing body of athletics upheld the ban, and criticised Moscow's denials that hundreds of its athletes were involved in a state-sponsored doping programme. So now there will be no Russian flags, anthems or medal tally at the upcoming Indoor Championships across Europe. Dan Ashby has the latest. #RussiaDoping #Doping #RussiaDopingBan
December 4, 2018
