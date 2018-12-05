POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Sierra Leone Peace Diamond: Villagers' long wait for funds from sale of gem
02:12
World
Sierra Leone Peace Diamond: Villagers' long wait for funds from sale of gem
Last year, a giant, 709-carat diamond was unearthed in a remote village in Sierra Leone. Today, it's known as the Peace Diamond. The government auctioned it off for six and a half million dollars. Some of that money was to be channeled toward developing the impoverished village. But as Natasha Hussain reports, so far the people of Koryardu haven't seen a single cent. #PeaceDiamond #SierraLeone #gem
December 5, 2018
