India's Sikh pilgrims get visa free travel to Pakistan
04:01
World
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has inaugurated a new visa-free corridor into Pakistani territory, allowing Sikh pilgrims to travel freely to the holy site at Kartarpur. It's the first time any Indian was granted entry into Pakistan without a visa since the border was established in 1947. Will it open a new era of relations between India and Pakistan? Shoaib Hasan reports. #SikhPilgrims #Sikh #Pakistan
December 5, 2018
