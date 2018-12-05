BizTech Share

Head of Sicilian mafia arrested | Money Talks

Police in Italy have arrested the man said to be the new head of the Sicilian Mafia, along with 45 other suspects. 80-year-old jeweller, Settimo Mineo, was detained in a dawn raid in Palermo. He was allegedly elected godfather at a Mafia meeting in May. The suspects are accused of extortion, firearms offences, arson and other crimes. Italy's head of the parliamentary anti-mafia commission, said "the state has won". He warned: "they will never give up - but nor shall we." #mafia #SicilianMafia #SettimoMineo