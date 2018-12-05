Eurozone to set up economic rescue fund | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
While he is facing riots in his own country, French president Emmanuel Macron has won the backing of all 19 member states of the Eurozone for his plan to prepare for the next financial crisis. They have agreed to fund the EU's financial regulator, hoping it can help bail out member countries the next time they're facing a cash crunch. But as Mobin Nasir reports, the much-hyped agreement, could still falter as it navigates its way through 19 parliaments and the EU's bureaucracy. And for more on this, we speak to John Whittaker, Senior Teaching Fellow at the Lancaster University Management School. #RescueFund #EconomicRescueFund #FinancialCrisis
December 5, 2018
