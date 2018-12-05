Reincarnation: The art of Jacky Tsai | Exhibitions | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
He became a global name ten years ago, when during a stint at Alexander McQueen he created a now iconic floral skull for the designer's Menswear Collection. But since then, Jacky Tsai has forged a style that uniquely blends traditional Chinese techniques and pop art, Chinese myths and comic book heroes. To find out more about how he combines two distinct cultural identities, we sent our Miranda Atty to his latest exhibition at Unit London. #JackyTsai #exhibitions #reincarnation
December 5, 2018
