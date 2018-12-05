POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Music | Showcase
09:21
World
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart | Music | Showcase
He's one of the names the musical world owes a lot and yet it seems we often take his brilliance for granted. The 18th-century Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart passed away more than 200 years ago today. He died at the age of 35, but in that time created a symphonic legacy that is likely to last for another two hundred years. To find out more about what makes Mozart's compositions timeless masterpieces, we speak with composer biographer John Suchet who has penned a book titled 'Mozart: The Man Revealed'. #Mozart #WolfgangAmadeusMozart #WolfgangAmadeus
December 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?