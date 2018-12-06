World Share

George HW Bush 1924-2018: Family, leaders pay tribute to late president

The casket of former President George H W Bush has expected to arrive at any moment / arriving now / just arrived in the US state of Texas, where the forty-first president will be buried on Thursday. Hours earlier, A state funeral was held in Washington DC for the former President. His son, George W Bush, broke down in tears while delivering a eulogy to his father. Donald Trump attended the service but didn't make an address. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.