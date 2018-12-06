POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Was Doha sending a message to Riyadh after withdrawing from OPEC?
Was Doha sending a message to Riyadh after withdrawing from OPEC?
OPEC is responsible for producing almost half the world's crude oil. And while Qatar only produces a fraction of that, its decision to quit the oil cartel could still have a huge impact. This week, OPEC members are meeting in Vienna to try and prop up tumbling oil prices. And with some suggesting the cartel is losing its control over the cost of crude, Qatar's withdrawal is unlikely to help. Guests: Manouchehr Takin Former OPEC senior officer Sultan Barakat Founding director of the Centre for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies at the Doha Institute #Opec #QatarOpec #OpecWithdrawal
December 6, 2018
