Has ASEAN failed the Rohingya?
Has ASEAN failed the Rohingya?
Rohingya activists accuse ASEAN, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, of failing to protect the Rohingya because it hasn't condemned Myanmar’s violence against the ethnic minority as genocide. Is ASEAN protecting Aung San Suu Kyi and Myanmar's generals from international criminal prosecution? Guests: Maung Zarni Coordinator of the Free Rohingya Coalition Tom Villarin Member of Philippines’ Congress and ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights #Rohingya #ASEAN #genocide
December 7, 2018
