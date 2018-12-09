POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
France Protests: Protesters clash with police in Paris
02:50
World
France Protests: Protesters clash with police in Paris
France's prime minister has once again called for dialogue with the Yellow Vest movement after another day of violent protests. Police have arrested more than 700 people across the country. More than 30 people have been injured, including three police officers. Police used tear gas,, pepper spray,, and stun grenades,, in an attempt to curb the protests, which have continued for four weekends. Ali Mustafa reports. #France #FranceRiots #FranceProtest
December 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?