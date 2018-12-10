POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
'Yellow vest' protests enter fourth week | Money Talks
06:04
BizTech
'Yellow vest' protests enter fourth week | Money Talks
The protestors have won. The French government has scrapped plans to raise fuel taxes. But the 'yellow vest' protests show no sign of stopping - and organisers have threatened that Paris and other French cities will once again see demonstrators on the streets this weekend. Having stopped tax rises on fuel, they've threatened that they could force President Emmanuel Macron to scale back other reforms too. For more on this, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #FranceRiot #FranceProtests #YellowVest
December 10, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?