Canadian police arrest China tech giant's CFO | Money Talks

Huawei is the one of the largest mobile phone companies in the world - and its Chief Financial Officer the Queen of telecommunications. So Meng Wanzhou's arrest in Canada, reportedly in relation to the violation of U.S. sanctions stopping trade with Iran, has inevitably further strained negotiations in the simmering trade war between Washington and Beijing. In what was already a volatile week in the markets - her arrest sent stocks plunging further. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on this, we speak to Max Wolff, Managing Partner at Multivariate. #Huawei #HuaweiCanada #IranSanctions