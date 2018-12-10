BizTech Share

PM Theresa May rallies support for Brexit vote | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May is making last ditch efforts to garner support for her Brexit plan as parliament prepares for a vote to endorse or reject the deal. And, as Mobin Nasir reports, a rejection from the house of commons could mean the end of the road not just for her proposal, but her government too. For more on this, we speak to Professor Patrick Minford, former economic advisor to former UK prime minister Margaret Thatcher. #brexit #BrexitDeal #TheresaMay