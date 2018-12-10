World Share

40 years of Superman on the big screen | Cinema | Showcase

Superhero movies flood multiplexes these days earning big studios big bucks. But 40 years ago, the climate was very different with gritty, realistic New Hollywood films rocking the industry. But it was around this time that Tinseltown decided to bring a famous superhero to the silver screen. It was a big gamble, but it paid off. And its success planted the seeds for a blockbusting trend that continues to this day. So we decided to celebrate the granddaddy of superhero flicks on its 40th anniversary. To find out why Superman is a legend today, not just in the world of comics but also in the superhero universe, Showcase is joined by film expert James Taylor. #Superman #cinema #Showcase