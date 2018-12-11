POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Huawei arrest casts doubt over trade war truce | Money Talks
05:23
BizTech
Huawei arrest casts doubt over trade war truce | Money Talks
Investors had been hoping a trade war truce between the United States and China would lead to a lowering of barriers. But the arrest of Huawei's CFO is threatening to derail any progress made. As Meng Wanzhou awaits a ruling on a bail appeal, Beijing has demanded her release. Laila Humairah reports. For more on this, we speak to Matt Maley, Managing Director and Equity Strategist at trading firm Miller Tabak. #Huawei #HuaweiArrest #TradeWar
December 11, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?