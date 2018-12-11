POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Yellow Vest movement spreads across Europe | Money Talks
France is cleaning up after more protests - and President Macron has been meeting trade unions to try and bring an end to the unrest. The demonstrators have been protesting against rising fuel taxes and the cost of living. Paris was again badly hit, with windows broken, cars burned and shops looted. The Finance Minister described the weekend as a "catastrophe for businesses". Macron is promising change but is it too late now for the man once seen as France's political prince? Paolo Montecillo reports. And we speak to TRT World’s Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #FranceProtests #YellowVest #ParisRiots
December 11, 2018
