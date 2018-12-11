World Share

Shoebox Living: Confining our quality of life?

Does small space living always mean cramped or awful? Developers and architects are looking at new ways to solve housing crises while providing a creative and comfortable homes. What helps and what doesn’t when it comes to micro-apartments and mini studios? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Shoeboxliving, #wallsclosingin, #Housingcrisis