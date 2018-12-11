World Share

International Amity Short Film Festival | Cinema | Showcase

With its compact narrative and minimalist structure, the short film is considered to be at the heart of fictional visual storytelling. Taking that into account, Turkey has created a healthy number of creative platforms for those working within the short film format. And one newly created festival is bringing a different perspective to this incredibly hard to master art form. Showcase's Alican Pamir shows us how. #Amity #ShortFilm #AmityFestival