Aquaman | Cinema | Showcase
Graphic novel aficionados and film fandoms agree that DC Entertainment falls far behind rival Marvel Publishing when it comes to movie adaptations. And after a recent string of failures like Batman versus Superman and the Justice League, DC could be jumping the shark by bringing out its final trump card Aquaman. But will this underwater adventure tale be enough to keep this 84-year-old company afloat? To find that out and more, Showcase is joined by the managing director of Cinemablend Sean O'Connell. #Aquaman #cinema #Showcase
December 11, 2018
