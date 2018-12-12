POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Charlottesville Trial: White nationalist recommend to life in prison
01:45
World
Charlottesville Trial: White nationalist recommend to life in prison
A jury in Charlottesville Virginia has recommended life in prison for James Fields Jr.. Fields was convicted of killing Heather Heyers and injuring dozens of others after driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters during a White supremacist rally in August. TRT World's Lionel Donovan brings us the latest from the courthouse in Charlottesville. #Charlottesville #UnitedStates
December 12, 2018
