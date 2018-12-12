What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

Has Donald Trump’s policy on Iran backfired?

President Donald Trump ripped up the Iran Nuclear Deal, an accord that discouraged the testing of ballistic missiles, which Iran has launched recently. So is the White House's policy against Tehran backfiring? Guests: Dave Jonas Law professor Adam Weinstein Policy associate at the National Iranian Council Amir Handjani Senior fellow with the Atlantic Council's South Asia Center #TrumpIran #IranTrump #IranPolicy