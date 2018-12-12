World Share

Edvard Munch and his Scream | Modern Art | Showcase

Only few artworks are more iconic than The Scream. This ghostly figure shrieking in horror and gazing into the viewer’s eyes has become the universal symbol of anxiety and despair. And it’s no surprise that it was created by a man who himself led a rather tragic life, marked by illness and death. Here is a look into the life and legacy of Edvard Munch on his 155th birthday. #EdvardMunch #ModernArt #Showcase