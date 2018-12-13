POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Has the European Union got the upper hand in the Brexit deal?
20:27
World
Has the European Union got the upper hand in the Brexit deal?
Theresa May continues to face opposition to the Brexit deal she has negotiated with the European Union. She has now faced a coup in her conservative party and survived a no-confidence vote. Guests: Denis Macshane Author Brexit, No Exit. How in the end Britain Won't Leave Europe Lee Jones Associate professor in International Politics Queen Mary University Simon Usherwood Deputy Director UK in a changing Europe #Brexit
December 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?