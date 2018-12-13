POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Theresa May survives confidence vote | Hungary vs Soros | Afghan football abuse
53:27
World
Theresa May survives confidence vote | Hungary vs Soros | Afghan football abuse
British Prime Minister Theresa May won a vote of confidence in her leadership of the Conservative Party ahead of Brexit talks in Brussels. Also, George Soros founded university in Hungary has been forced out. And, did members of Afghanistan's Football Federation sexually abuse players from the national women's team? We speak to a former player who blew the whistle. #NoConfidence #Brexit #Soros #AfghanistanMeToo #MeToo
December 13, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?