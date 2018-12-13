POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey's Security Challenge: Turkey to expand military operations in Syria
Turkey's Security Challenge: Turkey to expand military operations in Syria
Turkey is set to expand its military operations in Syria. President Erdogan announced the new offensive in territory to the East of the Euphrates that's held by the YPG. Although the group is backed by the US, Turkey still considers the YPG to be the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group. TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth brings us the latest. #Turkey #YPG #OperationEuphratesShield
December 13, 2018
